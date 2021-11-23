You may recognize a newbie to Coronation Street from Emmerdale.

Next week, a newcomer to the cobbles is likely to cause a stir on Coronation Street.

When Curtis’ background is revealed before of their wedding, Emma is taken aback.

Because Curtis prefers a small wedding, Emma wants to surprise her fiancé and informs Steve that she wants to invite his family to their big day in secret, according to the Mirror.

Curtis isn’t happy when he finds out, and he’s even more surprised when his father, Neville, shows up.

Emma is taken aback because she assumed Curtis’ father had died, but Curtis quickly dismisses Emma’s allegations that Neville is his stepfather.

Neville goes through with it, but is upset that Curtis has informed his future wife that his father is no longer alive.

The following are a few teasers for the upcoming Christmas episodes: “Everyone is looking forward to a Christmas wedding, but as Emma prepares to marry her dream guy, she realizes Curtis is not who he seems.

“Her dream wedding was a large white affair.

“Will Emma be able to forgive the unforgivable, or will Curtis be walking away from Coronation Street without saying ‘I do?'”

Mark Cameron, who you may recognize from Emmerdale, plays Curtis’ father Neville.

From 1996 to 2020, Mark played Detective Sean Rossi on the Dales, with sporadic appearances.

In 2014 and 2016, Mark played Dr. Hugh Thompson in EastEnders, and he has also had a number of appearances in Doctors.

He has also appeared in films such as Tina and Bobby, Good Omens, and Coronation Street, where he played a police officer.