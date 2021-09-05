You may now apply for Santa and elf grotto employment in Merseyside.

The kids may have just returned to school after the summer break, but the countdown to Christmas has already begun.

Tinsel will soon be strewn around the supermarket aisles, and your children will be making Santa lists before you know it.

But have you ever considered working as Father Christmas or one of his elves for a living?

Jobs for Christmas temps are already being posted in anticipation for the holiday season, so we took a look at the opportunities in Merseyside that could bring joy in December.

That’s right, you can get paid to play Santa Claus, since the real deal is simply too busy in the run-up to December 24, and he’ll need all the help he can get.

Santa is searching for a merry gentleman aged 28 and above to step in for him while he finishes off his toy orders at St Johns Shopping Centre.

“Experience is not required because a thorough training program is provided, where you will be assisted with creative techniques and fun dialogue,” Great Grottos Ltd added.

While donning one of their professional costumes, a successful candidate will pose for photos, throw out gifts to children, and make memorable visits.

Great Grottos will conduct and pay for a DBS check, and you will be paid £12 per hour.

You can apply here if you believe you have the best belly laugh in the business.

You’re not quite ready to take a seat in the big chair yet? Why not try out to be one of Santa’s devoted elves this holiday season?

Assisting the St Johns Santa, you’ll be required to take on a “imaginative performance role” while providing excellent customer service.

“We seek reliable, hardworking employees who are able to stay in character throughout and willing to adhere to corporate values,” Great Grottos Ltd said.

“Successful candidates are able to display a nice disposition and a positive attitude.”

rosy-cheeked, festive fans can apply here if they believe they can help make it a Christmas to remember for children in Merseyside.

