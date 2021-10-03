You may not be aware of this members-only park, which requires a key to enter.

Merseyside has a secret park that requires a key to enter.

To enter this “secure” area of green space nestled away off Warren Road in lush Blundellsands, you must be a member.

The “Key Park” is one of the country’s few members-only parks.

Footballers and movie stars frequent this Merseyside town.

The Blundell family, prominent landowners, put the land that today comprises the park into a trust for the benefit of those living in the region in 1905, spanning some 20 acres.

As a result, the park’s website claims that it is now a “secure environment for members’ quiet enjoyment,” with “a diversity of natural sceneries” to walk around.

Each member is given a key that allows them to enter the park.

The key can be used by anyone in a member’s household, as well as up to two guests per visit.

There are no set hours for opening or closing.

Every September, the locks are replaced, and all members who desire to continue – and have followed the rules – are given a new key.

Previous year’s keys will no longer work and must be returned.

Owners claim that special keys are used, and that locksmiths will not reproduce them.

Memberships cannot be transferred to friends or family, and they cannot be passed down from generation to generation.

There is a children’s play area as well as plenty of green space in the park.

It advertises itself as a location to “exercise pets” and “take in your surroundings in relative peace and quiet,” according to its website.

Because of its diverse fauna, plants, and ecosystems, the park has been classified as a Site of Local Biological Interest (SLBI).

The park has a high level of exclusivity.

Only residents of the L23 postcode region – plus L22 when numbers allow – are eligible to join.

Members are required to pay fees and follow the park’s rules.

“Any full-time resident of the neighborhood who meets these conditions can be a member,” according to the Key Park website.

“Members who move out of the area cannot keep their memberships because it would be contrary to the trust’s purpose.”

The park’s annual membership is £102.

A £40 fee will be charged if your key is lost.

