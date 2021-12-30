You may not be aware of a major modification to the Highway Code.

A major modification to the Highway Code is set to take effect next month, and drivers are being advised to be aware of it.

The modification will create a risk-based road user hierarchy, giving motorists additional responsibility for keeping an eye out for bikes and pedestrians.

However, charity campaigners have expressed concern that the new rules are not being widely publicized and that they “will be of limited benefit if the general public is unaware of them.”

Duncan Dollimore of Cycling UK issued the following warning: "Because many people haven't read the Highway Code in years, it's critical that the major changes are communicated properly, with simple, accurate, and memorable statements.

“These modifications have legal ramifications. The public must be well informed about the new legislation, just as it was with other traffic safety measures such as required seat belts and tighter drunk driving laws.

“Regardless of whether or not everyone agrees, the hierarchy of responsibility and changes to junction priority must be adequately explained and conveyed.”

The Department for Transport (DfT) stated that “all road users will be aware” of the situation.

In the year to the end of June, 4,290 pedestrians and 4,700 cyclists were killed or seriously injured in crashes on Britain’s roads, according to preliminary figures from the department.

For the first time, the law will impose a higher level of responsibility on people who have the greatest potential to hurt others in order to limit the risk.

This means that drivers will be more responsible for keeping an eye out for people cycling, walking, or riding a horse, and cyclists will be more responsible for keeping an eye out for pedestrians.

Other significant changes to the Highway Code include explicit directions for vehicles to allow at least 1.5 meters between themselves and cyclists when overtaking them, as well as instructions for drivers to give way to pedestrians waiting to cross roads at intersections.

According to a representative for the Department for Transport, “The proposed modifications to the Highway Code, which were announced in the national press, will increase safety for bicycles, pedestrians, and horse riders.

“The department has formed a working group of relevant organizations to ensure that messages regarding the are delivered. “Summary concludes.”