Over 350 years ago, the last major fight of the second English Civil War took place near Merseyside, yet you may not be aware of it.

The Battle of Winwick Pass, which took place near Newton-Le-Willows in 1648, is little known throughout the region.

Even fewer people realize how influential the conclusion was in forming the modern-day Parliament and monarchy.

The Washington Newsday reported in 2015 that a neighborhood group called Our Local Voice was advocating for a memorial at the battlefields and for its significance to be recognized more widely.

Pete Astles, the group’s treasurer at the time, estimated that up to 1600 men killed in the six-hour combat.

The combat took place in the Red Bank field between Newton-Le-Willows and Winwick, near the junction of the M6 and the M62, east of St Helens.

During the second English Civil War (1646-1648), the six-hour combat on August 19 was the final decisive clash between Roundheads led by Oliver Cromwell and Scottish Royalists over whether Parliament or the King should govern the country.

After arranging a contract with the deposed monarch that would see him restored to the throne, the Scottish army attacked on his behalf.

However, historian Richard Ward, an Our Local Voice and Battlefields Trust member who has spent years researching the event, believes that Winwick Pass was the decisive battle that brought the second war to a close, as future conflicts saw little combat.

“This was a fight of tremendous historical significance,” remarked Pete Astles of Newton-Le-Willows in 2015. After the conflict, King Charles I was executed, and the current royal dynasty and sovereign parliament that we have today were formed.

“I’ve lived here my whole life, but I never realized how important it was until I met Richard.

"We want to see physical acknowledgement of the battlefields and the dead, as well as a revitalization of the legacy. But we don't just want a memorial that will be covered in grass; we'd like to see the war routes documented so that they can be walked by."