You may hire a room on the inside of a “luxury” houseboat in Liverpool marina.

If you’re looking for a traditional bed and breakfast option in Liverpool, there are lots of options.

Those who want to try something new can now stay aboard a “luxury” house boat in Liverpool harbour.

The barge, which has five bedrooms and five bathrooms, is available for booking by international travelers or those looking for a staycation.

The boat has sun decks, a huge living room, and a fully equipped kitchen, and is described as a little “boutique hotel” on water.

Host So Simple, a Liverpool-based company that administers and refurbishes Airbnb homes, is in charge of the houseboat.

Joe Davies, co-founder of the company, said the new property is unlike anything they’ve managed before.

“This is one of those weird ones you see on Airbnb,” the 27-year-old told The Washington Newsday.

“It’s a gigantic five-bedroom, five-bathroom barge that’s truly unique.

“It’s almost like a little boutique hotel on the water,” says the narrator.

Since they originally listed the boat in June, Joe says they’ve had “back to back” bookings because it’s so distinctive.

“We took over it in June, and it’s been back-to-back reservations since then,” he continued.

“After Covid, we’re seeing that city breaks have shifted.

“People are making reservations like this just to be in the city and spend time with their families.”

“They think we don’t have a big enough house at home, and we want something a little different than the typical cottage that most people have been living in lately.”

“Whereas in the past, a family could have gone to a country cottage to revive their relationship, this boat has been a nice medium of something distinct and eccentric while being right in the middle of the city.”

The houseboat is located in Liverpool Marina, just a short distance from Liverpool Yacht Club.

Customers can hire kayaks and paddle boards at the nearby water sports center, which caters to the more adventurous.

Those who prefer a more casual staycation might simply enjoy the Albert Dock’s environment.

Those who prefer a more casual staycation might simply enjoy the Albert Dock's environment.