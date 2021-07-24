You may have strolled right past a Liverpool attraction that has received excellent reviews on TripAdvisor.

The Quirky Quarter is ideal for a fun-filled romantic night or a fun-filled day out with friends and family.

The tourist attraction, which is located near the Chinese Arch at the top of Duke Street, provides a variety of interactive experiences and brain-stimulating workouts, as well as confusing tasks and unusual photo possibilities, so don’t forget to bring your camera.

Visitors can expect upside down chambers, mirror mazes, and 3D and optical illusions in the basement of a student housing tower.

“Being such a new business and starting just six weeks before the first lockdown, we needed to establish ourselves first,” Paul Rose, a representative for the Quirky Quarter, teased.

“Having said that, we have a slew of new concepts in the works that we can’t wait to share. The area was created so that a zone may be refreshed without causing too much interruption to the overall experience.”

It is the city’s first of its sort, and it introduces an entirely new and exciting concept to the metropolis.

“We happened to be walking along Duke Street and observed the eye-catching window display,” one TripAdvisor user commented. We couldn’t just walk by, so we stopped in, and we’re pleased we did. We emerged about an hour later with big smiles on our faces from all the unexpected and hidden jewels inside – it really makes your brain work and helps you look at things differently.”

“Interactive experience with a lot to do,” said another. There are no clues, and it isn’t all that it appears to be; there is plenty of space and time to use the activities. We took roughly an hour and a half to complete the journey. There are no stairs to overcome, which is ideal for persons with impairments. It’s all on one floor and it’s enormous.”

The Quarter is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is accessible to people of all ages.

The last admission is at 7 p.m., and because the corporation is still using timed entry slots to help with social distancing, visitors should double-check available times online before going.

