You may contract two strains of Covid at the same time as the woman dies.

Experts have warned that two strains of Covid can be contracted at the same time after a lady died from the disease after contracting two types.

The Alpha and Beta strains, commonly known as the Kent and South African variations, infected a 90-year-old woman.

The woman, who died in Belgium in March of this year, had not been vaccinated.

It’s possible that she contracted the diseases from two distinct persons.

This year’s European Congress on Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases is debating the case.

Her case is regarded to be quite unusual.