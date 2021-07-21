You may choose which meals you want to save money on this week with McDonald’s Decide Your Deal offer.

We all like a McDonald’s lunch now and then, with a variety of delectable burgers to choose from.

And this week, we might eat a few more McDonald’s meals than usual, as the fast food behemoth has launched a campaign in which several of its most popular items will be reduced in price.

The Decide Your Deal campaign, which includes everything from the legendary McChicken Sandwich to the Triple Cheeseburger, allows customers to buy burgers for as little as 49p.

On the My McDonald’s app, customers may vote on whatever burger they want to see decreased in price.

McDonald’s fans will have to keep an eye on the app for savings, since the winning burger will be discounted the next day in the ‘Deals’ area.

Here are the burgers you may vote for each day:

On Wednesday, July 21st, you can have a 99p Big Mac or a 99p Quarter Pounder with Cheese for 99p.

On Thursday, July 22nd, get a 99p filet o’fish or a 99p McChicken Sandwich.

On Friday, July 23, you can get a 49p Mayo Chicken or a 49p Cheeseburger.

On Saturday, July 24, you can have three chicken selects for £1.49 or a chicken legend for £1.49.

On Sunday, July 25th, you can purchase six chicken McNuggets for 99p or a Vegetable Deluxe for 99p.

On Monday, July 26th, you can get a 99p Triple Cheeseburger or a 99p Wrap for 99p.

On Tuesday, July 27th, get a 99p Big Mac or a 99p McChicken Sandwich for just 99p.

To purchase the winning product, you must be 16 years old or older, have downloaded, registered, and signed into the My McDonald’s app, and have added the burger to your basket from the app’s “Deals” area.

Alternatively, you can use a digital kiosk to scan the QR code before paying at a McDonald’s restaurant, or you can show the QR code to a McDonald’s employee before purchasing the discounted item.

The burger must then be picked up the same day from the restaurant.

From 11 a.m., when lunchtime food is served, the offers will be offered at a McDonald’s restaurant.

However, certain establishments, such as McDonald’s in Birkenhead, are not participating in the campaign.

Be advised that you cannot exchange the deal for cash or any other promotion. There is a limit of one reduced burger per person each day.