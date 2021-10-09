You may buy a home in St Helens for £100,000 or less.

If you want to buy a three-bedroom home but are concerned that your limited budget will prevent you from doing so, rest assured that there is certainly something accessible for you.

With the average UK home currently costing £265,668, many first-time buyers are finding it difficult to climb on the property ladder.

The good news is that there are a number of regions in Merseyside where you can get affordable properties without sacrificing the quality of what you’re getting, one of which being St Helens.

A ‘weeks-long’ bug is sweeping across Merseyside.

According to the latest recent statistics from Zoopla, the average price for property in St. Helens in October 2021 was £164,978, which is about 15% less than Liverpool’s average of £191,058.

However, it’s understandable if even the local average is out of reach for some of us.

A variety of three-bed properties are now featured on online real estate portals Rightmove and Zoopla, all with an asking price of either £100,000 – a smaller budget shouldn’t stop you from finding the home of your dreams.

This terraced house on North Road, only a stone’s throw from St Helens town centre, is currently for offer for offers over the £99,950 asking price – maybe just within our £100,000 budget.

This three-bed home, described by the estate agency as having “excellent potential,” is aimed at first-time buyers or those looking for an investment.

The enormous residence has two large reception rooms, each with an appealing fireplace and large windows that allow for plenty of natural light.

Shower rooms are located on both the ground and first floors, allowing for the avoidance of early morning disputes over restroom use.

A attic, accessible from the first floor, and a cellar, which houses the electricity and lights as well as a storage cupboard, are both available for additional storage.

North Road’s home, like others in the neighborhood, has a back yard with brick wall limits and gate access to the alleyway.

See more photos or learn more about the subject. “The summary has come to an end.”