You may book to stay in Liverpool city centre apartments with “Love Island” vibes.

After Love Island fans pointed out its resemblance to Casa Amor, a Liverpool flat has gotten a lot of attention.

In March 2020, iStay in Temple Court, Liverpool city centre, completed a complete renovation and reopened to the public this year.

The flats, which are described as “unique,” can accommodate big gatherings of families or friends.

READ MORE: Love Island 2021: A security breakdown leads to an intruder breaking inside the villa

Those staying in the flats along Mathew Street are within walking distance to popular bars, restaurants, and nightclubs that are literally “just on your doorstep.”

The apartment went viral after Evie Green tweeted a video from inside the venue on TikTok.

The TikTok video has been viewed over 7 million times and has 1.3 million views and approximately 34,000 likes since its release.

Elle Sophia commented on the video, “What in the Love Island villa is this??!!”

“Love Island vibes,” Paula remarked, and Chi added, “Giving me Love Island vibes.”

“Um you sure this ain’t a Love Island episode?” remarked Eli Gunby.

“You could host your own Love Island in here,” Temi Aisha said.

“I thought you were going to say you were on Love Island,” Ella Donnelly said.

The apartment in Majorca features a special dressing room space with ‘Hollywood’ mirrors with LED lights, similar to the Love Island villa.

The bedroom area is the component of the venue that most closely mimics Casa Amor.

The room, like the villa, has a row of beds that can accommodate up to 10 people.

Unlike Casa Amor, the kitchen is located inside and features a monochromatic dining area.

Apart from the apparent sun, sea, and film crews, the infinity pool and the iconic fire pit are the only things absent.

“Our new UNO Building has been a big success since debuting,” Ann Chambers, managing director of iStay Liverpool, told the ECHO.

“Now that we’re almost out of lockdown, we’ve noticed a great demand for our larger flats, thanks to the popularity of shows like Love Island.”

“Apartment five, which sleeps ten at the UNO site on Temple Court, is now fully booked every weekend until December, with just mid.