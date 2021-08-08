You may apply for Mersey Tunnels Police Officer jobs with amazing salary right now.

Mersey Tunnel police officers play a crucial role in ensuring the safety of persons using one of the region’s most critical transportation arteries.

There are currently openings on the force, which ensures that the tunnels work smoothly for the thousands of automobiles and bus riders that use them every day.

The tunnels are such an important component of Merseyside’s transportation network that they have their own police force that patrols them 24 hours a day, seven days a week to ensure they run properly.

The Liverpool City Region Combined Authority is now advertising job openings in the tunnels police force, with salaries ranging from £31,113.12 to £35,069.31.

According to the job description, applicants must be willing to work as part of a team to lower the danger of tunnel accidents as well as anti-social behavior.

Applicants for these positions must either be serving police officers or have just left such a position.

A full UK driving license is also required due to the nature of the job.

“As a Mersey Tunnels Police Constable, you will be crucial to assisting accomplish these aims and service plan outcomes,” according to the advertisement.

“You’ll pick up new skills, meet new people, and embark on a new career path. You will notice right away that our force area and daily operational deployment are distinct.

“It is critical that we anticipate and exceed our customers’ requirements and expectations, ensuring the safety of the millions of people who use our roads.”

Although it is preferred that applicants be licensed police officers, training can be provided.

Candidates should also expect to work 35 hours each week, based on a rotating 25-week shift schedule that runs 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The deadline for applications is August 19.