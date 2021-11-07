‘You Lied to Everyone,’ Terry Bradshaw says of Aaron Rodgers’ COVID fiasco.

Terry Bradshaw, a Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback, accused Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers of lying about his COVID immunization status on Sunday.

Bradshaw, who is currently a co-host of Fox NFL Sunday, spoke on the show while being saluted by the soldiers at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

“I’m going to offer some counsel to Aaron Rodgers. It would have been good if he had simply come to the Naval Academy and learned how to be honest and not lie, “The Packers quarterback, Terry Bradshaw, acknowledged as much. “Because, Aaron, that’s exactly what you did. You deceived everyone.” @AaronRodgers12’s loss of Terry Bradshaw. “You lied to everyone,” says the narrator. pic.twitter.com/sJVxxTtQrU November 7, 2021 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) Since testing positive for COVID on Wednesday, Rodgers has faced a barrage of criticism. He earlier stated in August that he is “immunized” against the virus.

Because he did not obtain the COVID vaccine, the Packers quarterback will be quarantined for ten days and will not play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Bradshaw also remarked on Rodgers’ claim of immunization, implying that the great quarterback couldn’t be protected against COVID by simply taking antiviral medication.

“COVID-19 has been assigned to you. Ivermectin is a dewormer for cattle. Sorry, folks, but that’s the situation “Bradshaw was referring to a medicine that has yet to be licensed by the FDA for coronavirus prophylaxis or treatment.

“Politically, we are a divided country. We are a nation split on whether or not to take the COVID-19 vaccine. Unfortunately, we have players who are primarily concerned with themselves, and Aaron Rodgers’ actions have disappointed me greatly.” Bradshaw’s recent comment on Ivermectin, which he made after winning four Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1970s, sparked outrage on social media.

“Terry Bradshaw, a certifiable moron, just reiterated the myth that Ivermectin is a cow dewormer on @NFLonFOX. That isn’t correct. In 2015, the man who designed it was awarded the Nobel Prize “one person said on Twitter.

Terry Bradshaw, a certifiable moron, just reiterated the myth that Ivermectin is a cow dewormer on @NFLonFOX.

That isn’t correct. He’s the one who came up with the idea. This is a condensed version of the information.