You have to see this four-bedroom hoarder’s house for sale to believe it.

A home that is now on the market is generating a stir due to its previous owner’s odd collecting habit.

The three-storey detached family property on Toxteth’s Hartington Road had been placed for sale online with a starting price of £125,000.

The four bedrooms, two parlor spaces, and significant period features aren’t the only things that have struck the eye.

The former owner seemed to have a book fetish, as every room in the house was crammed with them.

Photos of the home on an internet auction site show rooms crammed with books and tomes to the ceiling, leaving little room for normal living.

The house resembles more of a personal library than a family home, with wooden shelves stocked with volumes of all sizes.

Some rooms are so crammed with novels and hardbacks that crossing from one end to the other is impossible.

Even the bath is fully encircled by high-piled books that threaten to fall like an avalanche if disturbed.

There’s no doubt that if the hoarded books were removed from the property, it would be a lovely family home with plenty of space and character.

The three-story mansion was put up for auction on October 9 and is being promoted as’sold as seen,’ with four bids so far.

The house is currently for sale on the SDL property auctions site, with a current top bid of £135,000 at the time of writing.

With still two days left to bid, it wouldn’t be surprising if the unusual property drew a few bids on what is still a large family home with plenty of possibilities.

“[A] three-story period home in need of thorough rehabilitation,” according to Revive Sales, Lettings, and Auctions, who are handling the sale. Because of its size, this property has a lot of potential.

“Located in a highly desirable and popular residential area with a variety of amenities and plenty of green space.

“The property is in need of complete refurbishment, allowing the next buyer to incorporate their own design ideas and maybe restore the property.”

