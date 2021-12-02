‘You Don’t Belong Here’: In a viral video, a woman and her son harass a black employee and call the cops.

On social media, a video of a White woman and her son harassing a Black employee at their apartment garage in Tennessee has gone viral. The woman reported the man to the cops for trespassing at the apartment where he allegedly worked as an employee in Nashville.

The employee, known as Johnny Martinez, shared the footage on YouTube and Reddit, alleging he was subjected to a racist onslaught by the two. Since it was posted on Sunday, the video has received over 115,000 views.

On Nov. 27, Martinez said the two confronted him when he was checking for auto permits in River House apartments. Martinez wrote in the caption of his Youtube video, “The first words out of Karen’s mouth were “you don’t belong here, how did you get in here.” Martinez reportedly assured them he was performing his job, but they requested his ID, claiming he didn’t belong there, according to Daily Dot.

The woman and her kid can be seen asking Martinez for his identification at the start of the video, to which he responds that it is none of their business. Martinez claimed that his ID was dangling from his neck and that the two were attempting to “demean” him by requesting it.

“They knew what I was doing and were just trying to humiliate me by telling me I didn’t belong and forcing me to show them ID,” Martinez wrote in the video’s caption.

The woman’s son is then seen attempting to take Martinez’s phone from her grip and threatening to contact the cops. “Are you serious, dude?” While the mom tries to restrain her son, Martinez says, “Are you attacking me?” Martinez then urges them to call the cops and warns them that they will be arrested for assaulting him.

“There’s this dude down here,” the woman says in the video, “and we asked him what he’s doing down here, and he says it’s none of our concern.” We’re trying to figure out why this gentleman is in the parking lot since he’s been a little aggressive toward us.” “Tell them it’s a Black man strolling,” Martinez adds in between, to which the woman responds, “I don’t care what race you are.” Martinez accuses the woman and her kid of being racist as the video concludes with them exiting the garage through the stairs.

There were a lot of people there. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.