You could win a gift if you send us your dog’s best trick.

Teaching a dog a new trick is a gratifying experience for both of us. It necessitates patience, perseverance, and love, as well as a great deal of enjoyment.

It’s all about your dog’s best trick today on our sister site TeamDogs – send us a video and you might win a reward.

TeamDogs wants to watch your dog pirouette, jump, high five, or dance.

TeamDogs is hosting an online Dog Show all week, with a new category to be won each day.

All of the winners, including yesterday’s Golden Oldie winner Cherry, as well as Waggiest Tails winner Ernie and Most Beautiful Eyes winner Lola, will receive a rosette and a gift box, as well as a spot in the overall Best in Show category, which will be announced on Saturday.

Visit the TeamDogs Facebook page and submit a video of your dog’s best trick on their Dog Show post or send it to them via Messenger to enter today’s Best Trick award.

Rebeckah Vaughan, TeamDogs’ special Dog Show judge, will select the winner.

So far, the Dog Show has had a fantastic week, with hundreds of you bringing in beautiful images of your Golden Oldies yesterday.

We enjoyed seeing all of your lovely closest friends in a large gathering of all of our pets.

Timetable for the Dog Show

Lola has the most beautiful eyes.

Ernie has the waggingest tail.

Cherry, an oldie but a goodie

Enter by uploading a video to TeamDogs’ Facebook page.

Lookalike

Except for employees of Reach plc, this competition is available to anyone who is a UK resident. On the scheduled day, each daily category closes at 3 p.m. To take part, you must upload a photo of your dog that is connected to the day's theme. The image with the most likes by 3 p.m. on the day will be the winner in the Most Beautiful Eyes, Goldie Oldie, and Lookalike categories. A judge will choose the winners of the Waggiest Tail, Best Trick, and Best in Show categories.