You Could Win $293 Million Tonight! Powerball Adds Third Weekly Drawing!

On Mondays, the lottery will perform a third Powerball drawing, giving ticket holders a another chance to win the jackpot each week.

In tonight’s Powerball drawing, participants will have a chance to win a jackpot worth an estimated $293 million, with a cash value of $214.2 million.

Powerball will be selected live at 10:59 p.m. ET on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, as it is presently three nights a week.

The lottery will now incorporate a new “Double-Play” option that will allow participants in some areas to match their Powerball numbers in a separate drawing for a chance to win a top reward of $10 million. After the Powerball draw on Monday, the first Double-Play drawing will take place.

The $1 per play Double-Play option can be added to a Powerball ticket and is drawn on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday nights. Both the Powerball prizes and the Double-Play jackpot will be available to players.

In the states of Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Washington, the Double-Play lottery will begin.

The lottery anticipates the Powerball jackpots to increase faster and higher now that the Monday night drawing has been added. Officials from the lottery also stated that they expect an increase in the amount of cash prizes and jackpots awarded each year, but that game odds and set cash prizes will remain same.

May Scheve Reardon, Powerball product group chair and Missouri Lottery executive director, stated in a statement, “This is the first time in Powerball’s 29-year history that draws will be offered three evenings a week.” “Players will still have the same odds and base ticket price as before, but there will be more opportunities to enter the game.”

Live broadcasts of the Powerball and Double Play drawings are available at Powerball.com and on participating television stations.