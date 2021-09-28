You could face jail time if you breed your dog without a license.

If you’ve had the pleasure of welcoming gorgeous pups into your life this year, you’ll understand how much responsibility these tiny creatures entail.

With such duty comes the obligation to follow the law.

According to government estimates, 560,000 pups are born in England each year, with 88 percent of those born to illegal breeders, according to Battersea Dogs & Cats Home.

This is a concern since being a licensed breeder requires demonstrating that your puppies are well-cared for and happy, and without the license, breeders all over the country are selling dogs from unsuitable locations and separating puppies from their moms before they are ready.

So, if you want to breed your dog or if your pet has become pregnant and you don’t know what to do, here’s some guidance on who needs a breeding license and how to obtain one.

If you run a business that breeds or advertises dogs for sale in England, Wales, or Northern Ireland, or if you breed three or more litters in a year and sell any of the puppies, you’ll need a breeding license. It’s five litters or more in Scotland.

More information on pricing and specifics can be obtained from your local council, but your license will be good for one, two, or three years.

Basically, you won’t need a breeding license if your dog gets pregnant once or twice a year, but if it happens three times a year or if you offer the puppies for sale, you’ll need one to ensure the dog’s and puppies’ health.

“You must prove that you can meet the license conditions,” according to the government website.

“These include demonstrating that the dogs are kept in suitable accommodation, given adequate food, drink, and bedding, exercised on a regular basis, transported in safe and comfortable conditions, protected in the event of an emergency, such as a fire, and free of pain, injury, suffering, and disease.”

It’s crucial to get a license not only to keep track of the dogs’ well-being, but also because the council may be able to provide you advice on how to best care for the puppies if you’re new to this.

It's important to remember that pups should never be taken from their mothers until they're fully grown.