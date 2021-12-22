You could face a £5k fine if you drive home on Christmas Day.

Drivers have been cautioned that making a frequent Christmas Day error could result in a £5,000 penalties.

Many people will be on the roads on December 25 to enjoy the holiday with their loved ones, with many individuals listening to festive music on the radio to get in the mood.

However, insurance experts have cautioned that singing along to Mariah Carey, Shakin’ Stevens, or George Michael songs might result in a £5,000 fine and nine points on a driver’s license.

Marmalade is a company that specializes in insuring young drivers, and it gave the warning in its winter survival guide, stating that drivers who sing along to Christmas carols loudly may be considered reckless drivers.

Drivers require concentration for safe driving, according to the Highway Code, and should avoid listening to loud music because it might conceal other sounds and generate distractions.

The motorists face charges of “driving without due care and attention” or, in some cases, “dangerous driving” if they are apprehended.

“As a new driver, if you have yet to experience winter conditions on the road, they can prove to be a bit of a problem,” said Crispin Moger, CEO of Marmalade.

“We thought it would be useful for new UK drivers to have this advice on hand in case they needed it.” As we enter the winter months, it gives some pearls of wisdom.” The guide also instructs drivers the exact settings they should have their heaters and fans set to in order to easily clear their windows, as finding the proper settings can be tricky, especially as the mornings get colder.

If your windows are too fogged up while it’s chilly outside, you might be fined £60 and fined £1,000 if it’s determined that driving with the blockage is careless.