You could earn £3,500 by watching Love Island.

FandomSpot.com, a prominent platform for online communities and fandoms, is looking for a Love Island fan to binge watch the current season and produce relevant content for the site as its first ‘Love Island Investigator and Editor,’ in response to the series’ popularity.

The duty entails providing entertaining content about the show in order to provide other fans with the “inside scoop” and allow them to catch up on any “drama” they may have missed. The successful candidate will watch all of the current season’s episodes and look into all of the show is “gossip” and news.

They will be expected to work around three hours each day watching the show, reading Love Island news and “gossip” blogs, monitoring pertinent social media conversations, and investigating any backlash following each episode in order to provide appropriate content for the site.

No qualifications are required; nevertheless, candidates must possess excellent written English abilities, a thorough understanding of the series’ history, and an understanding of various techniques used by participants to gain an advantage.

The selected candidate will be compensated £3,500.

The current, seventh season of Love Island premiered in late June and will run until August 23rd. The position’s closing date is mentioned as August 12th, with the professional expected to begin immediately.

Candidates for the position do not need to have any formal qualifications, but they must be over the age of 18, possess excellent writing, digital literacy, and investigative abilities, and be comfortable using social media.

Although the position is on a project-by-project basis, the platform has indicated that if the position is successful, there may be additional opportunities to generate material for next seasons of Love Island and other reality series.

Visit FandomSpot.com for more information and to apply.