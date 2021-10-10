‘You can’t put a price on that,’ says Neville Southall of Rafa Benitez’s ‘immense’ boast and new acquisitions.

Rafa Benitez has pleasantly pleased Everton supporters so far this season, according to Neville Southall, though there will still be some misgivings about the manager.

Following the surprising resignation of Carlo Ancelotti, who returned to Real Madrid, the former Liverpool manager took over at Goodison Park at the end of June.

Everton has had a solid start to the season, losing only once in the Premier League and currently sitting fifth in the table heading into the international break.

And, in an exclusive interview with The Washington Newsday, Blues icon Southall shared his candid thoughts on how supporters have reacted to Benitez thus far.

“So far, it’s going fine, so fans can be pretty delighted,” the former goalie said.

“Some people are still unsure about Rafa, but he’s come in and gotten results, and he’s doing well.”

“I believe people are pleasantly surprised, but to be honest, they are still cautious. He hasn’t been on the job long, therefore he’ll eventually do admirably for us.

“I believe he has drastically impacted the attitude of the players.”

“They’re a good group of players, but their attitude wasn’t always ideal.” However, they appear to be cooperating presently.

“Watching it has been a joy for me.”

The excitement surrounding Everton has centered on two summer signings in particular.

Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray have both made an immediate impact on Merseyside during their stay with the club, establishing themselves as crucial members of Benitez’s team.

Despite the fact that the two only cost a little transfer fee, Southall feels they are already proven to be ‘invaluable’ to the club.

“Two guys who have come in to work hard, isn’t that what you expect from players?” he continued.

That is the concept. It is ridiculous if someone have talent but do not put that talent to good use through hard work. These two have arrived and have already set up shop. It’s been a pleasure to observe.

“It’s not a lot of money, but I think what they’ve given to the club is priceless.” What would Everton be willing to pay for them now? They may not seem like much to others, but Everton can’t really put a price on it.

“They’ve arrived. “Summary concludes.”