‘You Can’t Buy Groceries’: Inflation Complaints Rise as Biden Suffers from Pessimism.

Consumers are increasingly complaining about rising expenses under President Joe Biden’s leadership, as the Labor Department revealed this week that inflation across a broad range of ordinary products is at its highest in over 30 years.

The cost of groceries increased by 5.4 percent in October compared to the same month last year, while overall inflation has increased by 6.2 percent this year. Last month, the cost of meat, poultry, fish, and eggs increased by 1.7 percent, or 11.9 percent year over year.

“You can hardly buy groceries,” said consumer Bernice Rink to NPR.

Rink said, “You have chicken, which is the cheapest item you can buy—$11.” “Mind you, this isn’t a family pack. A standard pack. Everything has become better.” Last month, gasoline prices increased by 12.3%, bringing the total increase in 2021 to 59.1 percent. Overall, energy costs increased by 4.8 percent in October, bringing the year-to-date increase to 30 percent.

As a result of the rising gas costs, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm warned on Sunday that Americans can expect to pay more to heat their homes.

“This will take place. This year’s price will be higher than last year’s “On CNN’s State of the Union, Granholm remarked.

According to NPR, Nick Apodiakos, who lives in Boston with his mother, rising prices make paying for food and energy practically difficult.

“You used to be able to go to the grocery and get four bags of goods for $100 and be content. You’re now lucky if you get a bag. Eggs, milk, and orange juice There’s also the cost of heating the house and paying the water bills. It’s completely insane. It’s a huge sum of money. What is a person expected to do in order to survive?” Most Americans, like Apodiakos, are dissatisfied with the state of the economy. According to a recent University of Michigan survey, one out of every four persons reported their living standards had declined in the previous month due to inflation.

In a statement, Richard Curtin, the survey’s senior economist, stated, “Rising prices for homes, autos, and durables were reported more frequently than at any other period in more than half a century.”

Biden is under increasing strain as a result of rising costs. According to recent polling, only 38% agree. This is a condensed version of the information.