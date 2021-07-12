You can see the International Space Station as it passes over Merseyside tonight at a specific moment.

The International Space Station will travel over the UK skies again this July, allowing stargazers in Merseyside to see it.

The International Space Station (ISS) is the world’s largest space station/laboratory, orbiting Earth at 17500mph at a height of about 200 miles.

When the space station passes above, it will be traveling eastward from a westerly direction.

If the clouds clear tonight, you should be able to see the bright, fast-moving dot when it passes over the Earth at 10.41 p.m.

A good pass can last up to five minutes on average.

The International Space Station resembles a bright, fast-moving star or aircraft. The ISS, on the other hand, has no flashing lights and can be significantly brighter.

The space station takes around 90 minutes to orbit the Earth, so you should be able to observe at least two or three passes in the early morning or late evening.

The Space X Cargo Dragon, the most recent rocket to reach the ISS, returned to Earth on Friday in the Gulf of Mexico and was recovered shortly after.

It’s thought to be carrying 5,000 pounds worth of space station research.

On board the ISS are astronauts Akihiko Hoshide, Shane Kimbrough, Megan McArthur, Thomas Pesquet, Oleg Novitsky, Pyotr Dubrov, and Mark Vande Hei.

The station will be visible for the next two weeks, so you should be able to catch another passage if you miss tonight’s.

