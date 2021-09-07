‘You can see,’ Harry Maguire warns Liverpool and Manchester United’s title opponents.

Manchester United’s camp has issued a warning to Liverpool over the Premier League title.

The league season is just three games old, and the Reds have already accumulated seven points from two wins and one tie.

Tottenham Hotspur were the only team to win all three of their opening games going into the international break, while Liverpool were among a group of teams with seven points.

Man United, like Liverpool, has had an unblemished start to the season and has attracted a lot of attention in the transfer market following Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival.

United captain Harry Maguire, who is ready to begin his third season at Old Trafford, has issued a championship warning to his opponents.

Maguire believes United are developing all the time and will be a challenge to the likes of Liverpool in the title race this season.

Maguire told YouTube channel UMM, “I feel like we’ve developed so much over the previous couple of years.”

“We’ve come a long way in terms of winning football games, both on and off the field, from where we were two years ago.

“You can see how we want to control a lot of ground, create chances, and score goals in games.

“We’ll be where we want to be in a year or two if we keep improving as we have in the last two years.”