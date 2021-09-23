You Can Now Tip on Twitter Using Bitcoin: Here’s How.

Beginning on Thursday, Twitter users with iOS devices will be able to add third-party tipping services to their profiles.

Twitter will not take a part of any money sent through the new “Tips” tool, which allows users to link to both Bitcoin addresses and Lightning Network addresses.

For the time being, the function is only available on Twitter’s iOS apps; however, reps did say that Tips will be available for Android devices in the near future, though no timetable was specified. The business did not say when or if the new functionality will be available on Twitter’s web version.

Preparation for The feature is accessed by going to a user’s profile page and clicking the “edit profile” icon in the upper right corner of the screen. There will be a “tips” option underneath the user’s birthday box, which can be set on or off.

On the profile, a symbol that looks like dollar bills will appear. Other users can donate money to accounts set up with sites like Bandcamp, Cash App, GoFundMe, Patreon, and others by pressing that button.

The company also posted visual instructions for setting up Tips on Twitter.

23 September 2021, Twitter (@Twitter)

It’s hardly surprising that the launch of the Tips feature has been announced. In May, Twitter tested tipping as a feature as a method for producers to receive online payments from their followers for content they shared on the network.

The feature was also hinted at by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. When challenged about connecting to the addresses in a tweet in June, Dorsey simply answered, “just a matter of time.” In addition, Dorsey has a financial stake in Lightning Labs after investing $2.5 million in venture funding in the company in 2018.

Tips exchanges cryptocurrency utilizing third-party payment services such as the Strike app, which is backed by the Lightning Network. Users in different countries will have access to alternative payment methods or tipping systems, while Twitter has stated that Bitcoin and Lightning will be available worldwide.

“There’s this amazing potential for us,” Twitter product team member Esther Crawford told Reuters. This is a condensed version of the information.