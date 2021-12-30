You can get a booster shot almost anywhere.

Thousands more people are being encouraged to book their booster vaccinations with the NHS covid vaccination program in the coming days in order to have a ‘jabby new year.’

People who have not yet received their booster vaccine will receive up to 650,000 text messages and 50,000 letters encouraging them to do so right away.

As of December 29, there were one million appointments available for vaccinations between December 29 and January 1st.

In Liverpool, there is a shortage of Lateral Flow Tests, so where can you get one?

After delivering 244,078 vaccinations on Monday, the NHS has issued a call for individuals to come forward.

This included the distribution of 209,626 boosters.

On Tuesday, a total of 117,093 positive Covid-19 cases were reported in England, with a 10,000-plus increase in the city region.

“Experts are clear that two doses do not provide the protection we need from the new strain, so everyone eligible should get boosted now and enjoy a jabby New Year,” said Dr Emily Lawson, head of the NHS Covid Vaccination Programme.

“Before January 1, there are over one million appointments available, and getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself, your family, and your friends as we head into 2022, whether it’s a first, second, or booster dose.”

People in the city region can schedule their vaccination by clicking here and selecting an available day, time, and location.

In the days leading up to the new year and the days following, there will be a number of drop-in vaccination centers open.

If you haven’t made a reservation yet, you can find out which drop-in centers are open and when below.

Other sites in the area can also be found here.

From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., drop-in vaccination clinic at Lee Jones Centre, 119-133 Limekiln Lane, Liverpool, L5 8SN (Anyone 12 and over | Pfizer only | Booster offered).

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., drop-in vaccination clinic at Kensington Portakabin, Jubilee Sports Bank, Jubilee Drive, L7 8SJ (Anyone 12 and up | Pfizer only | Booster available).

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., drop-in vaccination clinic at Wavertree Athletics Centre, Wellington Road, Wavertree, L15 4LE (Pfizer only | booster offered).

