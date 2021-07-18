You can get £1000 for eating crispy fried chicken.

If you enjoy crispy fried chicken, this might be the job for you.

Jollibee, a fast food restaurant that originated in the Philippines and is currently rapidly expanding in the United Kingdom, is looking for fried chicken taste testers to join their team.

At its flagship London restaurant in Leicester Square, there are four positions available where you will be requested to try the brand’s newest menu items, such as the Spicy Chicken Burger and Sriracha Chicken Loaded Fries.

You’ll get £1,000 for your troubles, and you’re welcome to bring a companion along to share the experience with.

To apply, make a video on TikTok explaining why you think you should be a Jollibee Fried Chicken Taste Tester.

You must use the hashtag #JollibeeTasteTester and follow @JollibeeUK in order to submit videos that are shorter than 30 seconds long.

You’ll need to hurry because the deadline for entries is this Sunday, July 18th, at 23:59 EST.

Three judges will reduce down the entries to a ten-person shortlist, which will be announced on Monday, July 26 on Jollibee UK’s website.

The public will next be able to vote on the four winners from the ten shortlisted entries.

“TikTok has become a digital destination to explore new food alternatives and try new dishes, so we know there is an audience passionate about food on the platform,” said Ashlee Campbell, Head of Marketing for Jollibee Europe.

“Choosing TikTok felt like the natural choice when we started talking about recruiting fried chicken fans to taste and offer us feedback on our menu.

“We get tagged in all kinds of fabulously creative films on a daily basis, so we know we’re in the perfect place!”

“I’m excited because this is the first time we’ve heard of a company on TikTok searching for menu taste testers. I’m looking forward to receiving the entries and meeting our four winners.”