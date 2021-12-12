You can buy some of Liverpool’s most popular dream homes right now.

Although property buying and selling may not be at the top of everyone’s priority list right now, there’s no harm in searching.

According to Rightmove, these amazing homes have been named the most viewed properties in Liverpool so far in 2021.

This year, some stunning properties have on the market.

From a six-bedroom home with status and character, as well as a heated swimming pool, to a family home designed for modern living, all three properties offer something unique that will appeal to a variety of customers.

The most popular Liverpool houses on Rightmove so far this year are listed below.

Entwistle Green, estate agents, said they are ‘very happy’ to give this ‘unique’ opportunity to the market, and it is easy to understand why. Merrilocks Road, £1,495,000

Let’s get right to the point: this six-bedroom property has three external water features, not one, not two.

The grounds are spectacular, with a huge driveway, elegant pond with waterfall feature, heated 12 x 6 swimming pool, terrace area with hot tub, and changing rooms with male and female showers.

The house has a lot of charm and is decorated in a vintage style.

The property, which is on 0.7 acres of land, has a porch, cloakroom, hall, three lounge rooms, dining room, WC, and an open plan kitchen/morning area.

The first story has four double bedrooms and two huge bathrooms, while the second floor, which is now being utilized as a gym, has two additional bedrooms.

This highly sought after area is located in Blundellsands, Crosby, just a short distance from Hall Road train station and Crosby beach.

The Crosby home is highly recommended for viewing in order to fully appreciate it, according to the agents.

On Rightmove, you can see more photographs of the property here.

POA Shireburn Road

The second most desirable home in Liverpool is located on Shireburn Road in the popular Freshfield neighborhood.

This five-bedroom house is quite different from the Merrilocks residence in that it is constructed with a more modern buyer in mind.

This ‘unique’ family home, which is built over three levels, offers every modern convenience, including. “The summary has come to an end.”