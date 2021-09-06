You can be compensated for living in a lavish estate and testing new amenities.

There is a ‘dream job role’ available that allows employees to be paid to live in a fancy mansion.

My Home Move Conveyancing is hiring for the position of Mansion Tester, which requires successful applicants to stay in some of the country’s most beautiful homes and provide feedback.

As their first task, the newly hired tester will work at Grade II-listed Manor Holcombe.

They’ll get £500 in addition to spending their days testing the heated pool, playing in the games rooms, and working out in the private gym.

In addition, the candidate will evaluate My Home Move Conveyancing’s online service in order to provide valuable input on their experience.

Applicants must be available between September 21 and September 23 for their stay at Manor Holcombe in Somerset.

“Buying a new house is a really exciting event, but it can also be quite scary – finding the right legal service is often part of the challenge,” said Dev Malle, chief business development officer.

“Because it can be one of the most significant purchases you’ll ever make, it’s critical to find someone you can trust to lead you through the process.

“That’s why we wanted to put our knowledge to the test while also offering potential homebuyers a taste of luxury while reviewing our online service and getting compensated for it.

“After such a trying year, we’d like to welcome anyone interested in taking a break in one of Britain’s most beautiful homes to apply to be a Mansion Tester.”

To apply for the position of Mansion Tester, go to become-our-mansion-tester and fill out the application form by Monday, September 13 at 12 p.m.