You can apply for odd jobs ranging from tea taster to professional sleeper.

Everyone has their sights set on their ideal profession, but there may be some unconventional choices that many haven’t explored.

Certain job ads stand out more than others because they market opportunities that are out of the usual, with job descriptions that most people could only dream of.

Everyone is familiar with common vocations such as teaching, becoming a doctor or an office worker, or doing something more physically demanding such as working in construction. But what if you want to do something a little more unusual? Anyone who like tea and wants to explore the world should apply for this position. There’s everything from tea tasting to being a professional sleeper.