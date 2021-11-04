Yorkshire batter Gary Ballance admits to calling Azeem Rafiq a racial slur.

Gary Ballance, a former England batter, has admitted to using a “racist insult” towards former Yorkshire teammate Azeem Rafiq.

Ballance, who played 23 Tests and 16 one-day internationals for England between 2013 and 2017, issued a lengthy and emotional speech on Wednesday apologizing for some of the rude and abusive remarks used against Rafiq at Headingley.

The 31-year-old stated that he and Rafiq had had a close connection, but that both men “said things privately to each other that were not acceptable” and expressed regret for his part in those interactions.

Yorkshire was under increasing pressure from anxious MPs and withdrawing sponsors when he made his statement.

In a summary of the independent inquiry examining Rafiq’s wide-ranging complaints against Yorkshire, Ballance’s name was censored, but ESPNCricinfo reports that the panel upheld claims that he was regularly branded a “P***” by a teammate.

Former Yorkshire captain Ballance stated in a lengthy statement provided by the county, “It has been reported that I used a racist slur, and, as I told the independent inquiry, I admit that I did so and I regret doing so.” To be honest, some of the language I used in my younger years is something I truly regret.

“I don’t want to discredit Rafa by repeating his remarks and statements about me and others, but I do want to be clear that this was a circumstance in which closest friends said unpleasant things to each other that would be regarded utterly improper outside of that context.

“I regret that these interactions occurred, but I never believed or suspected that they had caused Rafa any grief.” If I had believed that, I would have instantly stopped. In cricket, he was my best friend, and I adored him. To my knowledge, no one has ever claimed that I made Rafa cry.” The independent panel concluded that the racial remarks were delivered “in the spirit of convivial banter,” a finding that has sparked outrage from prominent politicians and campaign organizations, as well as a mass exodus of Yorkshire’s economic partners.

But it’s a defense that Ballance, who was born in Harare, believes is accurate. “The summary has come to an end.”