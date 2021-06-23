Yokoyama, a Japanese footballer, has revealed that they are transgender.

Kumi Yokoyama, a Japanese footballer, has revealed that she is transsexual.

In the United States, where they play in the National Women’s Soccer League, the revelation has been lauded, although Yokoyama’s identity is not legally recognized in Japan.

The 27-year-old forward for the Washington Spirit said that residing in the United States helped them feel more at ease with their gender identity since their teammates and friends are more accepting of gender and sexual diversity.

Yokoyama remarked in a video on former colleague Yuki Nagasato’s YouTube account, “I’m coming out now.”

“I want to give up soccer and live like a man in the future.”

US President Joe Biden applauded Yokoyama’s revelation.

“I’m so proud of your courage, Carl Nassib and Kumi Yokoyama – two notable, inspiring athletes who came out this week,” he tweeted. Countless children throughout the world are seeing themselves in a new light today as a result of your efforts.”

Nassib, a member of the Las Vegas Raiders, is the first active NFL player to come out as gay.

In Japan, support and knowledge of gender and sexual diversity has quietly developed, but LGBTQ persons still face prejudice and lack many legal safeguards, leading many to hide their sexual identities.

Due to resistance from the conservative ruling party, an equality measure advocated by rights groups was recently withdrawn.

In order for transgender people in Japan to have their gender recognized on official documents, they must also have their reproductive organs removed, a demand that human rights and medical groups criticize as inhumane and unnecessary.

Yokoyama stated that they were not happy about coming out, but that it was a decision taken with the future in mind.

They stated, “I would not have came out in Japan.”

They expressed gratitude for their teammates’, friends’, and girlfriend’s support and bravery.

Yokoyama moved from Japanese club AC Nagano Parceiro to the Washington Spirit after playing for Japan at the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France.

Yokoyama said they felt a strong pressure to conform and remain closeted in Japan, but hoped to live as a man after retiring as a professional soccer player. (This is a brief piece.)