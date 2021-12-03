Yoko Ono’s ‘wonderful contribution’ to the city moved many people.

Yoko Ono’s “wonderful gesture” to the city moved many people.

The artist, singer, and philanthropist stunned The Brain Charity team by gifting them a limited edition vinyl acetate of her single Happy Xmas (War is Over), which she co-wrote with her late husband, Beatles legend John Lennon.

Staff at the Norton-Street charity, which aids people with neurological problems, were absolutely taken aback by the gesture, which came without notice.

Dramatic scenes when a lorry collides with a gantry and closes the road for several hours. As a Christmas present, 25 of the rare vinyl acetates were given to UK music organizations to help them collect funds.

Sean Ono Lennon, the son of Yoko and John, included a personal letter with the record, which read: “Happy Xmas.

“This is one of just fifty Limited Edition acetates hand-cut at Abbey Road, and it’s yours to sell, auction, or use to fund your Xmas party – to spread Christmas cheer.”

“We’d want to follow these acetates on their trip and see how much goodwill they spread.”

Staff at the Gobsmacked Brain Charity feel that their Music Makes Us! programme for people living with dementia, as well as their strong ties to Liverpool, may have caught Yoko and Sean’s attention.

Yoko Ono’s remarkable gift has been appreciated by readers of The Washington Newsday.

“Received ours this morning, what a delightful surprise!” commented the Musical Box Record Shop. Thank you, Yoko Ono and Sean Lennon!” “Amazing person who helps the brain charity,” Jillian Morse commented. I’ve been there a few of times ; great done, Yoko and John would be extremely proud.” “Very generous thank you,” Karen Harrison added. “What a great contribution to the people of Liverpool, when monies are so desperately needed for these organizations!” commented Christine Humphreys. “She’s great,” Michael Kelly continued, “and has been extremely generous to our city for many years.” “Bless you, girl…you’re a member of our family.” “We are totally blown away by this extraordinarily generous surprise Christmas present from Yoko and Sean,” said Nanette Mellor, CEO of The Brain Charity.

“The respect with which they regarded us.”

“The summary comes to an end.”