Yoko Ono’s “amazing” Christmas present to the people of Liverpool.

With an astonishing surprise present that will aid needy individuals in Liverpool, Yoko Ono has kicked off the holiday season in style.

The artist, musician, and philanthropist has wowed the workers at The Brain Charity by gifting them a limited edition vinyl acetate of her tune Happy Xmas (Was is Over), which she co-wrote with her late husband, Beatles legend John Lennon.

The Norton-Street charity, which helps people with neurological problems, had no idea that such a generous present was on its way.

25 of the rare vinyl acetates – potentially worth thousands of pounds – have been given to UK music organisations as a Christmas present to help them generate funds.

Sean Ono Lennon, the son of Yoko and John, included a personal letter with the record, which read: “Happy Xmas.

“This is one of just fifty Limited Edition acetates hand-cut at Abbey Road, and it’s yours to sell, auction, or use to fund your Xmas party – to spread Christmas cheer.”

“We’d want to follow these acetates on their trip and see how much goodwill they spread.”

Staff at the Gobsmacked Brain Charity feel that their Music Makes Us! programme for people living with dementia, as well as their strong ties to Liverpool, may have caught Yoko and Sean’s attention.

“We are totally blown away by this extraordinarily generous surprise Christmas present from Yoko and Sean,” said Nanette Mellor, CEO of The Brain Charity.

“The fact that they thought of us in Liverpool, particularly at this time of year, when our clients are in desperate need of our services, was incredible.” It’s such a sweet gesture to be recognized by such a well-known family.

“We’ve all been really moved. Any monies earned from the sale of this amazing artefact will be desperately needed right now, as our neurologically unwell clients are having a particularly difficult time of year.” At the famed Abbey Road Studios, the one-sided 12″ acetate was hand-cut on the lathe. Only 50 copies are available, with the remaining 25 being sold through independent record retailers across the UK.

