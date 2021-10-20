Yobs with bricks broke the windows of a Northern train.

Three Northern trains have been damaged by bricks, prompting a warning to passengers.

Following allegations of a brick being thrown at a train at approximately 2.58pm yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, October 19), British Transport Police were dispatched to St Helens Junction train station.

Officers were dispatched, however no one was discovered at the scene.

Louise Redknapp finally speaks out about Jamie Redknapp’s wedding.

The brick shattered the train’s windscreen, and commuters complained that the incident caused a number of delays to northern services, with one person claiming that their train was delayed for half an hour and another claiming that two of their trains were delayed and cancelled as a result of the incident.

Northern Trains has announced a £500 prize for anyone who can offer information that leads to the conviction of those responsible for the three occurrences.

This is the third incidence of its kind in less than two weeks, with two other incidents occurring on the last two Saturdays as Northern trains passed through Leyland, Lancashire.

People should’stop taking risks on the railway,’ according to the train operator.

All three incidents are similar in that trains are travelling under a bridge when they are hit by a brick, and they have all resulted in significant damage, with the headlights being broken in one of the earlier incidents.

“It’s hard to comprehend that anyone would put the safety of others at danger by such reckless behavior,” Northern Regional Director Chris Jackson stated.

“The effects of a brick striking a fast-moving train might be disastrous. It was simply through chance that no one was seriously injured.” A BTP inquiry is already underway, and the train company has now stepped in to assist in the request for additional information.

“Officers are investigating,” Chris continued, “and I’m urging anyone with knowledge about either event to come forward.” Someone will know who did it, and we need to track them down before they do something similar with far more serious effects.” BTP is asking anyone with information to contact them by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40. People can also ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.