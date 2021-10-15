Yobs sliced the cat’s tail off, leaving the owner in tears.

After yobs shaved its fur and subsequently hacked off its tail, a cat had to undergo surgery.

The cat was attacked in the Wood Lane area of Halewood on Tuesday, October 12.

Sian Bell, the cat’s owner, sobbed as she revealed her cat’s horrific injuries, which included a severed tail.

“How am I meant to explain this to our 10-year-old son,” she told The Washington Newsday. “How am I supposed to respond?” Sian claimed that when she got home late Tuesday night, she noticed her cat’s tail had been chopped off and her fur had been shaved.

“We went to the vets, but I had to leave the room at one point when they told me she had been attacked with hair clippers,” she explained. “I couldn’t believe my ears when I heard what I was hearing. Beauty, Sian’s cat, has undergone surgery and is expected to make a full recovery, according to Sian.

“It was reported yesterday (Thursday 14 October) that a cat had its tail cut off and fur shaved in the Wood Lane area,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“The crime is thought to have occurred on Tuesday, October 12th,” police said. “Anyone in the vicinity with information is requested to contact police.”

“It is unacceptable for a cat to be attacked in this manner; it is distressing for the owner and terribly cruel to harm a defenseless animal,” Inspector Alyson Keenan said.

“Please contact us if you have any information on this occurrence.”

Please contact Merseyside Police social media desk via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police Contact Centre with reference 21000714707 if you observed the incident or have any information.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or fill out an online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.