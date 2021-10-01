Yobs on a’stolen’ bike whizz down the street on the wrong side of the road.

Two adolescents were apprehended in Liverpool after escaping police through red lights.

After sighting patrols in the vicinity, the two motorcyclists took off and refused to stop when authorities asked them to.

The motorcyclist was then caught speeding, running red lights, and travelling on the wrong side of the road by Matrix authorities.

Police confiscated a shotgun and a machete and named the man after them.

Officers used a stop stick to stop the motorcycle on East Prescot Road at 12:55 a.m. on Friday, October 1, and the two guys fled.

Mizz, a police dog, discovered one teen on Queens Drive and another on East Prescot Road.

Both were apprehended, and the motorcycle, a Triumph with forged plates, was found. The motorcycle is thought to have been stolen.

“At 12.55am the motorbike was successfully stopped by officers using a stop stick on East Prescot Road, and the two guys fled,” a Merseyside police spokesperson said.

“With the help of PD Mizz and their handler, one male was apprehended on Queens Drive, and a second male was apprehended on East Prescot Road.

“The bike, a Triumph with bogus plates that was thought to have been stolen, was found.

“A 16-year-old guy was arrested on suspicion of car theft, hazardous driving, drug driving, failure to stop, and driving without a license or insurance.

“An 18-year-old guy was arrested on suspicion of auto theft, aggravated auto theft (carrying on), hazardous driving, and possession of a Class B controlled substance.

“Both are now being held in jail, and investigations are ongoing.”