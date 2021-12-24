Yobs go after Christmas trees with a vengeance.

In the run-up to Christmas, yobs have relentlessly targeted illuminated Christmas trees in one region of Merseyside.

Southport BID and their contractors, IllumiDex UK, have had to pay to replace three trees strewn throughout Southport town centre as a result of “mindless vandalism.”

In the last few days, the trees in front of the Atkinson Theatre, Central 12, and Ocean Plaza have all been vandalized.

The Southport-based contractor's employees have worked tirelessly to fix the trees, and it has now been assured that if the vandals are discovered, they would be prosecuted.

“We’ve been on call 24/7 for the past few weeks,” IllumiDex director Steve Clayton said. It’s been nonstop work.

“I’d estimate 14 of the previous 18 nights we’ve worked have been spent either repairing damage caused by Storm Arwen or repairing vandalism to Southport’s three illuminated Christmas trees.”

“We’re just fed up with it. It’s become more than a joke.

“These Christmas trees were put up to bring genuine joy to people after a very trying few months for all of us.”

“You can see the delight on the faces of little children when they see the lights on the Christmas trees. Then they notice us fixing ourselves and wonder, “Why has someone injured them?” We’re pleading with folks to assist us. Please act as our eyes and ears, and keep a look out for anyone who may be committing vandalism.

“Please notify the police immediately if you see anything.”

“If you know who is causing this harm, please report it as well, or provide any other information.”

“Whoever did this will either think they are clever or will be braggadocio. Perhaps you’ve overheard someone boasting about their accomplishments.

“They have wreaked havoc, and they may be unaware of the consequences.”

“We also appreciate the assistance of local businesses, whose CCTV cameras monitor the locations where the attacks occurred. We will prosecute anyone who is discovered to be causing this harm. Their door will be knocked on by the cops.

“Please assist us. “Summary concludes.”