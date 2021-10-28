Yobs ‘destroyed’ one of Merseyside’s oldest parks.

Vandals have “destroyed” a much-loved Merseyside park.

The Coronation Park in Crosby, formerly known as Coronation Road Recreation Ground, is a centuries-old park.

It was famous in the 1930s for its “huge slide,” which was one of the largest in the area.

Volunteers at the park were shocked to see this morning that paths had been destroyed and massive wooden and concrete slabs had been dumped into the lake (Tuesday).

“This was the site that met us this morning in Coronation Park,” said one volunteer, Kevan McNulty.

People who live near the park were quick to respond on social media.

As one woman put it, “I don’t know what to say.

“My grandparents’ house, as well as my mother and auntie’s since 1932, was directly across the street from the park.

“They’d be taken aback if they all returned. They’ll be turning in their graves in the near future. It’s a complete embarrassment.” “Some of today’s youth act like feral animals,” observed another. “We can’t have anything lovely,” a third wrote, “since everything gets destroyed sooner or later.” Sefton Council’s Green team looks after Coronation Park.

The council’s representative told The Washington Newsday: “Our Green Sefton rangers and community groups put in a lot of effort to keep our parks and outdoor areas in good shape for everyone to enjoy, so any act of vandalism or anti-social behavior is heartbreaking.

“Coronation Park has been visited by council staff to assess the extent of the damage and the repairs that are now required.”