Yob kept pets in a storeroom beneath the stairs and sold ill puppies on Facebook.

A jerk sold two sick puppies to a couple on Facebook, one of which had to be put down because it was so sick.

James Haydon sold the two Cane Corso dogs for £1,800 each, but when their new owners picked them up, they discovered they were unwell.

One puppy weighed only 1.9 kilograms when it should have weighed between eight and nine kilograms.

Officers from the RSPCA later visited the now 22-year-house old’s in Netherton, where they discovered 11 dogs and puppies kept in kennels with no access to fresh water.

One dog was held in such a small kennel that it couldn’t even turn around, while others were walking through feces.

The RSPCA had been concerned about Haydon’s dog breeding in 2018, and the RSPCA got information in January 2019 from a couple who had acquired two puppies from him, according to Peter Mitchell, prosecuting today at Liverpool Magistrates Court.

Andrew and Samantha Hood saw two Cane Corso puppies for sale on Facebook and paid £1,800 for both of them.

Haydon travelled to the North East with a woman to deliver the puppies to their new owners, and when they met, he handed over some registration paperwork.

Storm had a mark on her head and some fur had fallen out, according to Mr Mitchell, and Haydon said she had been bitten and had an abscess, offering them coconut oil to cure her.

He claimed that when the puppies were placed in a kennel, they developed diarrhoea right away, and Max appeared to be in distress.

They took him to the vet, who revealed that the puppy weighed just 1.9 kilos, despite the fact that he should have weighed between eight and nine kilograms, and that he had “severely reduced muscular mass.”

Max also had several sores on his left ear, infected cuts, and infections on all four paws, which a vet attributed to “bad living conditions.”

“[The vet] felt the only possible option was to euthanize that specific puppy,” Mr Mitchell added.

The incident was reported to the RSPCA, which conducted an interview with Haydon, who “generally minimized the matter” but admitted some blame.

