YES Prep Live Updates: Police Say One Suspect is in Custody, but the Scene Is Still Active.

Police in Houston are responding to reports of an active school shooting.

At 11:45 a.m. local time, Houston police arrived at YES Prep School, 4400 Anderson Road at Hiram Clarke.

At this time, there have been no official reports of injuries or fatalities.

Commanders and the PIO of the Houston Police Department are responding to reports of an active shooter at a school at 4400 Anderson Road in Hiram Clarke.

At 11:45 a.m., a call came in. The scene is still going on. At this time, there is no additional information.

Please stay away from the area. PIO will use Twitter to announce the media staging. pic.twitter.com/HOud8PVhke #HouNews

— Houston Police Department (@houstonpolice) 1 Oct 2021

Stay tuned to this page for more information as it becomes available.

In the aftermath of the shootings at YES Prep, parents were present and students were crying.

Parents were said to be present at YES Prep Southwest Secondary School on Friday afternoon, after unsubstantiated allegations of a shooting there.

Cars lined streets believed to be near the school, while many law enforcement vehicles drove through, according to video captured near the school and posted on Twitter by ABC 13 reporter Erica Simon.

Students were observed crying at the school, Simon stated in the tweet’s caption.

One suspect has been apprehended.

One gunshot suspect has been apprehended by Houston police.

According to authorities, the scene is still busy as officers search the school for more possible culprits.

UPDATE: One suspect has been apprehended. Officers are currently searching the school for any other potential suspects. The scene is still going on. As further information becomes available, it will be published. #HouNews https://t.co/gva2FvQdom

— Houston Police Department (@houstonpolice) 1 Oct 2021