Yerry Mina returns, but Everton is stung by a new absentee as Arsenal’s team news is announced.

For the first time since early October, Yerry Mina has been recalled to Everton’s starting lineup for Monday’s match against Arsenal.

Rafa Benitez has made two changes to his starting lineup after a poor Merseyside Derby loss, with Anthony Gordon also getting a start.

Salomon Rondon is out due to injury, and Lucas Digne is not included in the squad.

As a result, Ben Godfrey appears to be moving to the left side of defence, with Mina stepping in to partner Michael Keane.

Benitez has chosen two in midfield once again, with Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure keeping their places in front of them.

Gordon joins Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray in the side, with all three attempting to assist Richarlison as the main striker.

