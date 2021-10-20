Yerry Mina, an Everton defender, supports a wonderful effort in his hometown.

Yerry Mina is a supporter of a worldwide program aimed at protecting citizens in his area from mosquito-borne diseases.

The Yerry Mina Foundation is conducting a campaign to distribute a revolutionary pesticide to 5,000 households in Guachene, which will protect families against dangerous illnesses such as Malaria, Zika, Dengue fever, and Chikungunya.

Fans Supporting Foodbanks and Yanco, a Liverpool-based company, came up with the idea.

Jesus Eulices Mina, the Everton defender’s father, attended a formal occasion in their hometown of Colombia, where the Premier League star recorded a video message for the onlookers.

Jesus Eulices Mina, the Everton defender's father, attended a formal occasion in their hometown of Colombia, where the Premier League star recorded a video message for the onlookers.

"This is a really significant effort for me, and I'm thrilled that the Yerry Mina Foundation was able to collaborate with Yanco, Fans Supporting Foodbanks, the Red Cross, Katori, and the British Embassy to provide Papel Insecticida Katori," he stated afterwards.

“This gift will go a long way toward protecting the health and well-being of my Guachene community.”

“One of my foundation’s goals is to promote people’s overall well-being and quality of life, and this project will go a long way toward safeguarding people, particularly children, from hazardous diseases.”

“There is nothing more essential than looking after one another, especially the young people who are our future, and my gratitude goes to everyone involved.”

The effort, which aims to prevent the transmission of disease, is being carried out with the help of the British Embassy in Colombia and the Colombian Red Cross (Cauca branch).

In Guachené, 5,000 residents in both rural and urban regions will receive 200 Katori Paper applications in their homes to give protection for the next three months.