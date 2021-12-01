Yemeni elders and British personnel recount the British occupation of Aden.

Young filmmakers from Liverpool Arabic Centre in Liverpool 8 have created a documentary about the interactions of British servicemen who served in Aden in the 1950s and 1960s.

The British captured Aden (Yemen) in the 1830s, and it became a protectorate in the 1930s until the British left in 1967.

Ex-soldiers and Yemeni elders were interviewed for the documentary Aden Narratives, which examines their lives and experiences during this time.

Mr Abdul Razak Mossa (chairman of Liverpool Arabic Centre) initiated the project, which regrettably ended in November 2020.

Due to trade, Britain has had a long history with Aden, extending back over 400 years.

“Today’s men join the army for a variety of reasons, including employment and adventure,” the film begins. In the 1950s and 1960s, however, due to mandatory national service, all men were conscripted into the army.” Many of those serving in the army in Aden throughout the 1950s and 1960s were conscripted, but many more chose to join in the mid-60s.

“What I admire about this project is that we managed to chronicle one of the neglected stories of decolonization,” Mundher Ba-shammakh, a young filmmaker, told The Washington Newsday. It was critical to conduct interviews with many of the elders and veterans.” After landing in the Middle Eastern country, most people were taken aback by the environment, culture, and weather; the heat being the worst, and acclimating to it took some time. Some people became unwell as a result of the exposure, but they became accustomed to it with time.

“I’d never seen anything like it before,” ex-serviceman Alexander Watson remarked, “but I’m interested in locations and people.” I enjoy visiting new locations and meeting new people.”

Some people were impressed by the architecture and construction of the Mosques. Some of the antique buildings, which dated back hundreds of years, astounded them, and the colors inside were characterized as “amazing.”

Many of the respondents stated they joined the army because it was a requirement, but Geoffrey Williams said, “It’s my turn now, so I joined in.”

