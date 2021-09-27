Yemen requires millions of more vaccine doses in addition to those received through COVAX and donations.

Yemen’s internationally recognized government’s foreign minister appealed to world leaders on Monday for additional COVID-19 vaccinations so that his country, which has been destroyed by civil war and poverty, can inoculate the poor and vulnerable.

Although Yemen has received roughly 1 million vaccine doses through the COVAX project and direct donations, millions more people still need the injection, according to Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak, who appeared before the United Nations General Assembly.

Yemen, with a population of 30 million people, is still far from having the majority of its citizens immunized. Other humanitarian challenges, such as hunger, limited access to health care, and poverty, have exacerbated the country’s COVID situation.

“These sums are still insufficient to cover the targeted groups,” said bin Mubarak. “We hope that the donor countries will help to increase the quantity of vaccines available so that no one is left out.”

Yemen has been torn apart by civil war since 2014, when Houthi rebels backed by Iran gained control of the capital, Sanaa, and much of the country’s northern region. President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi was compelled to evacuate to the south and subsequently into exile in Saudi Arabia as a result of this. The next year, a US-backed, Saudi-led coalition intervened against the Houthis in an attempt to restore Hadi’s rule.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Yemen’s internationally recognized government has reported 8,988 cases of the coronavirus in areas under its control, with 1,703 deaths. Only four cases have been documented by the Houthi rebels, including one death. Only about 1,000 vaccine doses have been permitted into Houthi territory, according to the World Health Organization.

Given the scarcity of testing and Yemen’s war-torn health system, the true death toll is expected to be substantially higher.

Bin Mubarak also spoke about Egypt’s stalled strife. Saudi Arabia, which has headed the coalition that has been fighting the Houthis since 2015, backs his administration.

“Over the last six years, we have made many concessions for peace, and we have accepted all the initiatives and suggestions that aimed to put an end to the coup,” he said, blaming the Iran-backed Houthis for refusing to agree to recent initiatives that addressed their key demands, such as allowing the capital’s airport to reopen and. This is a condensed version of the information.