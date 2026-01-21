Yellowstone Plans $250M Road Overhaul While Altadena Celebrates Abolitionist Legacy

Yellowstone National Park is moving forward with an ambitious plan to improve traffic flow, while Altadena, California, celebrates a significant historical recognition for its role in the abolitionist movement. These two developments are reflective of ongoing efforts to preserve history and enhance accessibility, addressing both the past and future of America’s national heritage.

Owen Brown Gravesite Honored as Part of National Preservation Initiative

On January 20, 2026, the gravesite of Owen Brown, an abolitionist and son of the famed John Brown, was officially added to the U.S. National Park Service’s Network to Freedom list. This designation recognizes places connected to the Underground Railroad and the fight against slavery. Brown, who played a pivotal role in the 1859 raid at Harper’s Ferry—a key precursor to the Civil War—spent years as a fugitive before eventually settling in Altadena, California.

At the same time, the historical significance of the site was acknowledged with its designation as a Los Angeles County Historic Site. The timing of the recognition, coinciding with Martin Luther King Jr. Day, has added extra weight to its meaning, according to Michele Zack, chair of the Owen Brown Gravesite Committee. Zack, who has long advocated for the site’s preservation, noted, “We should know our history and our local ties to the larger national history.” Her passion for this cause has been a personal journey, shaped by her experiences, including the loss of her home in the Eaton Fire.

The gravesite’s recognition, in the context of America’s current climate around immigration and civil rights, serves as a reminder of the struggles for freedom and equality. LA Mayor Karen Bass, speaking at an MLK Day event, underscored the importance of remembering the contributions of figures like King and Brown to inspire future progress.

Yellowstone Eyes Major $250M Infrastructure Upgrade

As the country reflects on its history, Yellowstone National Park is focusing on its future with a $250 million project designed to alleviate longstanding traffic congestion. The new North Entrance Road, which is slated to connect Gardiner, Montana, to Mammoth Hot Springs, will help address issues that have plagued park visitors for years. Traffic backups—often caused by wildlife sightings and narrow, winding roads—have long been a problem for the park, especially after the devastating June 2022 flood that destroyed the old North Entrance Route.

The new road, which will incorporate parts of the old North Entrance Road, is expected to significantly reduce congestion. Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly outlined the plan, saying the design process is 70% complete, with construction set to begin in 2027 and span over five years. Public feedback on the plan, which is open until February 4, has been largely positive, with many visitors expressing frustration over the difficult conditions of the current Old Gardiner Road.

The revamped road will include a “center alignment” route, circling Slide Lake and reconnecting to the North Entrance Road. This project is expected to provide smoother access for park visitors, particularly those in larger vehicles like RVs. The re-engineering of the Old Gardiner Road into a multi-use trail will also cater to those looking to enjoy the natural beauty of the area in a more recreational way.

While the project aims to improve the visitor experience, it is also part of a larger initiative to balance preservation with accessibility. As the National Park Service works to modernize its infrastructure, the recognition of Owen Brown’s gravesite in Altadena and Yellowstone’s upcoming transformation reflect the ongoing efforts to preserve the American story—both the struggles of the past and the challenges of the present.