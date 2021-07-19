Years of peace in the previous gun violence hotspot are over after a ‘targeted’ shooting at a family home.

The first gunshot heard in Speke in more than four years smashed the glass of a family house.

Following claims of an attack, police were dispatched to the East Damwood Road property around 11 p.m. on Sunday.

It marked the end of a remarkable period of quiet brought about by the efforts of police, community groups, and local residents.

In the 15 months leading up to July 2017, 11 shootings in the Speke area were tied to rival gangs.

It was recognized as a gun crime hotspot in January 2017 and was visited by a big Merseyside Police convoy as a show of force against armed criminals blighting the region.

During the unrest, homes were fired at, and victims were targeted at work and on the street.

Several of the attacks put innocent individuals in danger, especially children.

Guns had been silent in the area since a house on Eastern Avenue was damaged by shotgun rounds on July 4, 2017.

The peace came after Operation Bombay, a large police operation that removed key members of the East Side Boyz gang from the streets.

It was that business that was targeted in the Eastern Avenue shooting, which would be the last in Speke for 48 months.

During that time, the neighborhood has served as a model for collaboration between Merseyside Police, housing associations, and other organizations to assist prevent gangs from re-entering the neighbourhood.

Huge sums of money have been provided to community organisations to spend on initiatives that would help those who live on the estate, much of it recovered from criminals.

The strategy has since been adopted in other regions plagued by gang violence, including Kirkby.

A property was destroyed in what cops suspect was a targeted attack on Sunday night.

“I was dozing off when I was startled up by a tremendous bang,” one neighbor stated. I had no idea what that was. There was only recently that I discovered it was a shooting.

"You don't expect it to be so near to your house," says the narrator. "I have a family."