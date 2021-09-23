Years later, a former DJ who sexually molested a young child was sentenced to prison.

A former DJ was sentenced to prison today for sexually abusing a minor under the age of 14 three times.

In the late 1980s and early 1990s, David Baldwin, 74, systematically molested his victim, a young girl.

The 74-year-old of Kingsley Green, Kingsley, used to work as a DJ at the Britannia Bell Public House in Helsby, according to a three-day trial at Chester Crown Court.

READ MORE: As the Kirkdale murder investigation enters its second day, heartfelt tributes to ‘Jay’ are offered.

Baldwin was found guilty of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14 on three charges.

He received a three-year sentence and was ordered to join the sex offenders register eternally.

“Sadly, there are no winners in a case like this, but I hope this verdict goes some way to helping the victim, and her family, start the healing process,” Detective Constable Andrew Kevan of Cheshire Constabulary’s Sex Offender Management Unit said after the sentencing.

“I’d also like to praise the victim for speaking up despite the risk of retaliation.

“What Baldwin did to her was just horrific, and no child should have to go through it.

“Thankfully, Baldwin’s despicable deeds have finally caught up with him, thanks to the victim’s bravery.

“I urge anyone who has been the victim of a sexual assault to come forward and report it, no matter how long ago the crime occurred.

“We will continue to work with victims to ensure that they are heard and receive the expert assistance they require.”

Please contact Cheshire Police on 101, https://www.cheshire.police.uk/, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 if you have been a victim of sexual abuse or know someone who has.