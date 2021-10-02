Years after allegedly murdering his son, a former Marine is accused of killing and dismembering his daughter.

A 68-year-old Maryland father is on trial for allegedly murdering and dismembering his daughter two years ago in Baltimore.

According to The Baltimore Sun, former Marine Malik Samartaney is on trial in Baltimore Circuit Court for the first-degree murder of his daughter, Dominique Foster, 43, as well as the improper disposal of her remains.

Foster was discovered dead in a dumpster in Baltimore in May 2019 after a neighbor reported a strange item. Authorities discovered Foster’s mangled body in a shopping cart with a bloodied black garbage bag. The woman’s hands, feet, and head were all missing, and she was chained.

After investigators distributed photographs of Foster’s tattoos, a family member confirmed it was Foster. Her father resided only 700 feet away from the dumpster where she was discovered.

Before she was found dead, Assistant State’s Attorney Elizabeth Stock told jurors that Foster was doing well in drug treatment and was eager to be free of her father’s machinations. The victim had sent her father text messages requesting him to “stop texting my kids pictures of me naked and shooting up,” which were read in court.

Stock explained, “She was done with him, therefore he was done with her.”

Because of Samartaney’s history of violence, Foster’s family suspected him of killing his daughter. Foster, who was 7 months old at the time, was thrown through a glass door by her father, Lawrence Banks, after an argument with her mother in 1975. Foster’s head required approximately 24 stitches.

Samartaney faces charges of assault and disfigurement. Authorities discovered the decaying remains of his wife and Foster’s mother, Vivian Banks, in her closet while awaiting trial. The cause of his wife’s death was unknown.

According to Fox News, Samartaney was sentenced to 15 years in jail for beating his daughter and was freed in 1988.

Samartaney fatally shot one of his buddies in the head in 1991 while out drinking with friends and abandoned the body along a road. He then went to Baltimore, where he is accused of killing his 17-year-old foster son.

Samartaney allegedly became upset with his children when they reported him to authorities for alleged child abuse. According to the Baltimore Sun, he allegedly raped his daughter and beat his son.

Samartaney was sentenced to 20 years in jail, to be served consecutively, after pleading guilty to the murder of his friend and no contest to the murder of his kid. He was released at the age of eleven. Brief News from Washington Newsday.