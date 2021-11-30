Years after a peace agreement, the United States removes the former Colombian Guerilla Army’s terrorist designation.

According to the Associated Press, the terrorist designation of a dissolved guerilla group in Colombia has been rescinded.

On Tuesday, the Biden administration fully declassified the FARC rebel army. The official declaration comes five years after the FARC, or Colombia’s Revolutionary Armed Forces, signed a peace agreement that put an end to a half-century of political violence. According to the Associated Press, the army carried out killings, kidnappings, and other types of political opposition.

The decision was announced by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who linked the withdrawal of the designation to the army’s disbandment. The revocation was made because FARC “no longer exists as an united organization that participates in terrorism or terrorist acts, or has the capability or intent to do so,” he explained. FARC, which now functions in Colombia as a far-left political organization, was taken from the list for a variety of reasons. The army’s inclusion on the list, according to the Associated Press, precluded US agencies and their contractors from assisting in development initiatives in the country.

Despite the shift into politics, some former FARC members have resisted and formed their own organizations. In the United States, dissidents of Colombia’s Revolutionary Armed Forces-Army People’s and Segunda Marquetalia are now classified as foreign terrorist organizations.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Colombia claims that more than 220,000 people died as a result of violence fueled by drug trafficking revenues.

The classification as a foreign terrorist group prevents foreign financial institutions from providing significant financial services to the targeted entities and renders providing material assistance to them illegal.

FARC took part in a United Nations-supervised deactivation of the last of its accessible weapons in 2018.

Blinken said in a statement that the revocation does not preclude the US from prosecuting any former FARC leaders for alleged drug trafficking or other crimes, nor does it overturn a Colombian war crimes panel’s decision that FARC leadership committed crimes against humanity.

Instead, the decision will allow the US to “better support implementation of the 2016 agreement, particularly through collaboration with demobilized combatants,” according to Blinken.

Luciano Marin Arango, Hernan Dario Velasquez Saldarriaga, Henry Castellanos Garzon, and Nestor Gregorio Vera are the leaders of the dissident groups, according to the US. This is a condensed version of the information.